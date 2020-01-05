Ron Batzdorff/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images; Inset: Art Streiber/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
A true Legend is headed to This Is Us.
EGOT winner John Legend will guest-star on NBC’s hit family drama. A promo for the second half of season 4 (which kicks off Jan. 14) that aired during the Golden Globes featured a brief shot of the musician. The ad did not reveal the exact nature of his guest role — which EW has confirmed — though Legend appeared to be playing himself, dapper as usual at the piano.
The season 4 guest roster for This Is Us includes Omar Epps, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Tim Matheson, and Timothy Omundson.
EW recently revealed two first-look photos for the midseason premiere, which you can check out here.
Related content:
- Sterling K. Brown sheds light on Randall and Kevin’s fracture
- This Is Us producers on the ‘creepiness’ of that Kate cliffhanger
- This Is Us producers warn that teen Kate’s boyfriend will leave ‘serious emotional wounds’
- This Is Us producer breaks down those flash-forward shockers
Episode Recaps
NBC’s beloved era-hopping drama tells the story of the Pearson family through the years.
|type
|
|seasons
|
|Genre
|Airs
|
|Premiere
|
|creator
|Performers
|Network
|Complete Coverage
|Available For Streaming On
Comments