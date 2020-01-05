Image zoom Ron Batzdorff/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images; Inset: Art Streiber/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

This Is Us type TV Show Network NBC Genre Drama

A true Legend is headed to This Is Us.

EGOT winner John Legend will guest-star on NBC’s hit family drama. A promo for the second half of season 4 (which kicks off Jan. 14) that aired during the Golden Globes featured a brief shot of the musician. The ad did not reveal the exact nature of his guest role — which EW has confirmed — though Legend appeared to be playing himself, dapper as usual at the piano.

The season 4 guest roster for This Is Us includes Omar Epps, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Tim Matheson, and Timothy Omundson.

EW recently revealed two first-look photos for the midseason premiere, which you can check out here.

Related content: