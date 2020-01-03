Jordan Peele-produced Hunters reveals premiere date with brutal new trailer

Hunters (2020 TV series) type TV Show Network Amazon Genre Drama

Hunting season opens this February. Hunting what? “Goddamn Nazis,” Al Pacino says in the new, brutal-as-ever Hunters trailer.

Produced by Jordan Peele and created by David Weil, the upcoming Amazon series set its premiere date for Feb. 21 for a story that sets The Irishman actor as Meyer Offerman, a Holocaust survivor and the leader of the show’s titular vigilante group in 1977 New York City.

After Jonah (Logan Lerman) witnesses his grandmother’s murder in her home, Meyer gives the young man an outlet for revenge by taking it out on Nazis, who’ve been knocking around in the Land of the Free years after World War II. “I think there’s Nazis living in America,” F.B.I. Agent Millie (Grey’s Anatomy‘s Jerrika Hinton) says in the footage, simultaneously laying out the obvious modern-day parallels. “And someone out there is taking them out.”

As a young boy, listening to stories from his own grandmother describing Nazi concentration camps, Weil told EW he saw those stories “as comic book stories, stories of grand good versus grand evil, and that became the lens through which I saw the Holocaust.” With Hunters, he takes a similar perspective.

Also featured in the cast — which incorporates the worlds of the street-level Hunters, the F.B.I., and the Nazis — are Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa Changchien, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker, and Lena Olin.

