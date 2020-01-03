Alex Trebek knows what he wants to say on his final Jeopardy! broadcast

Jeopardy! type TV Show Network Syndicated Genre Game Show

Alex Trebek is thinking about the end. Last year, the beloved Jeopardy! host revealed to viewers that he was suffering from pancreatic cancer. Though he is still hosting new episodes, Trebek is aware that his time on the show is set to conclude in the near future. But as he told Michael Strahan in a recent ABC interview, he already knows what he wants to say on his final show.

Don’t worry, a final date for Trebek’s tenure on Jeopardy! has not yet been set, and he’s still taping new episodes weeks in advance. But when the last heartfelt episode does come, Trebek shares that he’ll just ask the director to leave him 30 seconds at the end.

“What I would do on that day is tell the director, ‘Time the show down to leave me 30 seconds at the end. That’s all I want,’” Trebek said. “And I will say my goodbyes and I will tell people, ‘Don’t ask me who’s going to replace me because I have no say whatsoever. But I’m sure that if you give them the same love and attention and respect that you have shown me for the past 30-odd years, then they will be a success and the show will continue being a success. And until we meet again, God bless you and goodbye.”

Watch the full segment at ABC. A new Jeopardy! tournament featuring past big winners Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter, and James Holzhauer will start airing on Tuesday.

