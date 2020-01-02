Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin return in 'Grace and Frankie' season 6 trailer

Our favorite small screen BFFs are back for the sixth season of Grace and Frankie.

Netflix unveiled the trailer for the forthcoming episodes, starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, on Thursday and it's packed with the usual blend of heart and humor fans have come to expect. Amid jokes centering on the complications in Grace's new marriage to Nick (Peter Gallagher), heavy drinking, and toilet humor, the bond between Grace and Frankie appears to be stronger than ever. (Though the pair's off-screen activities are nothing to sneer at, either.)

The comedy follows the titular characters (played by Fonda and Tomlin), who have found their lives changed forever when their spouses (portrayed by (Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston) reveal they are gay and leave them for one another.

Grace and Frankie Credit: Netflix

It was announced in September that the show's seventh season will mark the conclusion of the beloved show. The final outing will feature 16 episodes, bringing the total episodes of the hit to 94 and making it the longest-running series in the history of the streaming service.

The show also stars June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn, and Ethan Embry.

Season 6 of Grace and Frankie will premiere on Jan. 15.

Related content: