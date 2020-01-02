'Crisis on Infinite Earths' Arrow episode photos reveal new trouble for Barry and the Paragons

When the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” Arrowverse crossover returns as an episode of Arrow, the only remaining people left alive in the multiverse — aka the Paragons — will learn that they still have yet to hit rock bottom. Yes, the destruction of the entire multiverse seems pretty bad. And Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) killing Superman (Brandon Routh) to take his place as one of the seven Paragons is also not great. But the six heroes and one villain stuck at the Vanishing Point are going to find themselves down one more hero when Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) gets in even more trouble than he’s in already.

The CW has released new photos from the fourth hour of the five-part crossover event that should make any Flash fans very worried. According to the official synopsis for the Arrow episode, while all the Paragons are stuck at the Vanishing Point, something happens to make Barry disappear. In the photo above, whatever happens to Barry is not good for the rest of the group who are left to figure out how they can escape the “futility” of their current situation. One of the photos shows all seven Paragons facing off against something, so they might not be as alone as they think.

But “hope appears in the form of Oliver (Stephen Amell), who reveals that he has become something else.” While the new photos don’t show Oliver in his new role of Spectre — which he became after dying in the first three episodes of the crossover and meeting up with Jim Corrigan (Stephen Lobo) in Purgatory — at least we know that it won’t be long until he finally reunites with his old friends and allies.

The photos do reveal that Ryan Choi (Osric Chau) — aka a future version of The Atom — puts his science skills to work to build something while Lex looks on. Could Ryan be the secret weapon the Paragons need to bring back at least one Earth?

We also get another look at the Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), as the Arrow episode reveals the origin stories for the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” villain and his good counterpart The Monitor (also Garrett).

As for the final hour, which airs as an episode of Legends of Tomorrow, photos haven’t been revealed yet and the official synopsis simply reads: “Worlds lived, worlds died. Nothing will ever be the same.” We’ll find out exactly what that means for the Arrowverse when the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover concludes with both episodes airing back-to-back on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. on The CW.

