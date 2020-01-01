What to Watch on Wednesday: Doctor Who returns with one of the show's 'biggest stories ever'

Image zoom

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Doctor Who

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on BBC America

Season Premiere

The new season of Doctor Who with Jodie Whittaker in the title role kicks off with a two-part episode titled “Spyfall,” which showrunner Chris Chibnall promises to be “an absolute action-packed, location-packed, rollercoaster ride of a story. Probably one of our biggest stories ever in the history of the show.” The story, which features guest stars Stephen Fry and Lenny Henry, finds MI6 turning to the Doctor and her friends for help after intelligence agents around the world are under attack from alien forces. They’re “coming back with a bang,” Chibnall says, for the premiere, and the action doesn’t seem to stop there. “This season, we’ll be delving deeper into the Doctor Who universe. There will be some returning monsters.” Daleks not included. —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

The Circle

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

“The Circle has no chill.” That’s how one player sums up this three-week social experiment/reality competition where the handful of contestants don’t meet face to face but are seen only through a social media platform. That, of course, means they can describe themselves however they want, use any photos they want, and say anything they want. Popularity and influence are the goal as they catfish each other and try to avoid elimination — all in pursuit of a $100,000 grand prize. Instamoney. —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

What ELSE to Watch

6 p.m.

AKC National Championship Dog Show — Animal Planet



8 p.m.

Flirty Dancing — Fox

Married at First Sight (season premiere) — Lifetime

My 600-lb Life (season premiere) — TLC

9 p.m.

On the Basis of Sex (movie’s TV premiere) — Showtime

Property Brothers: Forever Home (season premiere) — HGTV

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice — CNN

Almost Family (winter premiere) — Fox

The Real Housewives of Dallas (Reunion, Pt. 1) — Bravo



10 p.m.

Supernanny (season premiere) — Lifetime

Streaming

Messiah — Netflix

Spinning Out (series debut) — Netflix

*times are ET and subject to change