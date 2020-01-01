Disney+ has big plans for the new year. Now that the streaming service has officially launched, 2020 will be the first year in which Disney films go straight to Disney+ after leaving theaters, without stopping off at Netflix or any other rivals first. So that will be the place to stream Toy Story 4 and the live-action remakes of Aladdin and The Lion King. On top of that, now that The Mandalorian has blazed the path, Disney+ will be streaming several new exclusive series as well. A new video teases all of Disney+’s 2020 offerings, from the much-anticipated Lizzie McGuire revival to the next chapter of the MCU.

Star Hilary Duff previously shared first looks at the Lizzie McGuire revival on Instagram back in October, but this time there’s a few seconds of actual footage. Dressed in the same impeccable yellow coat as she was in those Instagram photos, Lizzie says “hey, it’s me” in this brief snippet — as if there was any doubt.

Another pleasant surprise from Disney+’s 2020 teaser is that the Marvel series WandaVision will now be premiering in 2020, rather than spring 2021 as originally announced. Not much is known about the series yet, considering that one of the title characters was last seen getting killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, but several comics come to mind as possible reference points. House of M is an example of a comic where Scarlet Witch used her powers to alter reality, while Tom King and Gabriel Walta’s critically-acclaimed Vision miniseries imagined the android building a nuclear family for himself. For their part, the WandaVision cast (which includes not only Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen but also Kat Dennings, Randall Park, and Kathryn Hahn) have called it “bonkers” and invoked sitcoms for comparison.

Watch the full teaser video above.

