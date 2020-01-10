See your favorite TV stars strike a pose in the EW/PEOPLE photo studio during 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour

By Ben Trivett
January 09, 2020 at 08:55 PM EST

50 Cent

Emma McIntyre/Contour by Getty Images

50 Cent, aka Curtis James Jackson III, is among the many stars promoting TV shows at the 2020 Winter Television Critics' Association Press Tour at the Langham Huntington in Pasadena, Calif. Click through to see who else dropped by the EW/PEOPLE photo studio.

Laurie Metcalf and Sara Gilbert (The Conners)

Emma McIntyre/Contour by Getty Images

Dan Bucatinsky (The Baker and the Beauty)

Emma McIntyre/Contour by Getty Images
Jaina Lee Ortiz and Boris Kodjoe (Station 19)

Emma McIntyre/Contour by Getty Images
Peter Weber (The Bachelor)

Emma McIntyre/Contour by Getty Images

Sarah Hyland (Modern Family)

Emma McIntyre/Contour by Getty Images
Reid Ewing (Modern Family)

Emma McIntyre/Contour by Getty Images
Nolan Gould (Modern Family)

Emma McIntyre/Contour by Getty Images
Aubrey Anderson-Emmons (Modern Family)

Emma McIntyre/Contour by Getty Images
Jeremy Maguire (Modern Family)

Emma McIntyre/Contour by Getty Images
Ariel Winter (Modern Family)

Emma McIntyre/Contour by Getty Images
Jeopardy! champs Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer, and Brad Rutter

Emma McIntyre/Contour by Getty Images
Conrad Ricamora and Jack Falahee (How to Get Away With Murder)

Emma McIntyre/Contour by Getty Images
Robert Herjavec (Shark Tank)

Emma McIntyre/Contour by Getty Images
Indira Varma (For Life)

Emma McIntyre/Contour by Getty Images
Nik Wallenda (Highwire Live)

Emma McIntyre/Contour by Getty Images
Guillermo Díaz (United We Fall)

Emma McIntyre/Contour by Getty Images
David Giuntoli (A Million Little Things)

Emma McIntyre/Contour by Getty Images
