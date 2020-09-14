Regina King, Catherine O'Hara, The Last Dance among 2020 TCA winners

The Television Critics Association is celebrating the best of the small screen with an announcement on Monday of its 2020 TCA Award winners.

King won both the Individual Achievement in Drama Award for her work in HBO's Watchmen and Outstanding New Drama for the series as part of the ensemble cast.

"Hey! I just wrapped and found out that I won the TCA Award and my heart is just jumping!" exclaimed King in her video acceptance speech. Thank you so much, Television Critics Association for all of your support. Everything that you've written has kept the show alive and kept it on the radar. And what wonderful group of thespians to be named alongside, I'm just bubbling."

O'Hara was celebrated for her portrayal of Moira Rose in Schitt's Creek as well as Outstanding Achievement in Comedy as part of the ensemble cast of the comedy series.

"Hi. Thank you, dear members, of the Television Critics Association, or should I say Television Nurturers Association," O'Hara said. "Because you have been so welcoming and supportive of Eugene and Daniel Levy, and the cast and crew of Schitt's Creek — and me!"

See the full list of winners below:

● Individual Achievement In Drama: Regina King (Watchmen, HBO)

● Individual Achievement In Comedy: Catherine O’Hara (Schitt's Creek, Pop TV)

● Outstanding Achievement In News and Information: The Last Dance (ESPN)

● Outstanding Achievement In Reality Programming: Cheer (Netflix)

● Outstanding Achievement In Youth Programming: Molly of Denali (PBS Kids)

● Outstanding Achievement In Sketch/Variety Shows: A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

● Outstanding New Program: Watchmen (HBO)

● Outstanding Achievement In Movie, Miniseries, Or Special: Watchmen (HBO)

● Outstanding Achievement In Drama: Succession (HBO)

● Outstanding Achievement In Comedy: Schitt's Creek (Pop TV)

● Program of the Year: Watchmen (HBO)

● Career Achievement Honoree: Alex Trebek

● Heritage Award: Star Trek (CBS)

