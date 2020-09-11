MTV reunites Girl Code and Guy Code alums for 2020 Code comedy special

We've got your exclusive first look at the half-hour special featuring Awkwafina, Charlamagne tha God, and more.

Girl Code type TV Show

2020 has been… well, quite the year. All normal social rules have basically gone out the window. Thankfully, MTV is here to help by bringing back all the Girl Code and Guy Code alums for a comedy special to help you get through the "new normal" of this dumpster fire of a year.

EW has your exclusive first look at 2020 Code, the half-hour talking-head special offering up the new rules to get us to the end of 2020. Featuring stories, advice, perspectives, and humor from Girl Code and Guy Code comedians like Awkwafina, Charlamagne tha God, Carly Aquilino, Chris Distefano, Damien Lemon, Jessimae Peluso, Nessa, and Lil Duval, the episode will bring levity when we need it most about dating, family, hygiene, and more, all during a global pandemic.

Check out the trailer for the special below:

2020 Code premieres Thursday, Sept. 17, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

