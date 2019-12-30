Everything we know about The Masked Singer season 3: New costumes, 18 contestants, and more

The Masked Singer type TV Show Network Fox Genre Reality

Season 2 of Fox’s The Masked Singer ended with a bang as Wayne Brady nabbed the Golden Mask Trophy, beating out Chris Daughtry and Adrienne Bailon. With the next season already fast approaching, here’s what we know so far about formats, costumes, and clues for season 3. As host Nick Cannon might say: While we don’t know who’s under the masks, we do know we’re in for another season of musical madness.

When will The Masked Singer season 3 premiere?

Season 3 premieres Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, immediately after the Super Bowl at 10:30 p.m. ET and will run for an hour and 10 minutes. The second episode debuts Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 8 p.m. ET, and the series will then continue in its normal Wednesday night time slot, a representative for the show told EW.

Who are the judges and host for season 3?

All four judges from seasons 1-2 will be back for the third installment, along with Cannon as host. So you can look forward to more of Ken Jeong’s wacky guesses, along with fellow panelists Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, and Jenny McCarthy.

Will there be celebrity guest judges?

After being incorrectly guessed as the celeb under both the Leopard and Fox masks in season 2, Jamie Foxx will finally be on The Masked Singer! The actor and Beat Shazam host will serve as a guest judge for the season premiere. (We’re not sure that will stop Jeong from guessing Foxx is actually under one of the masks this season.) We’re told there will be more celebrity guest panelists “in many episodes” but they will be revealed later.

How many celebrity contestants will there be?

The show is continuing to up the ante, with last season’s 16 celebrity contestants (already up from season 1’s 12 singers) bumped up to 18 for the third season, EW also learned. As the promo promised, the new season will feature “the biggest celebrities yet.”

These additional competitors will shake up the format, as the contestants will be split into three groups of six: Group A, B, and C. Group A will kick off the first three episodes as six singers are whittled down to three. Then the audience will meet Group B as they also go from six to three, and then the same with Group C. The final nine contestants from these three groups will then come together and battle it out the rest of the season for the Golden Mask Trophy. One celebrity will still be unmasked in each episode, including the premiere.

What are the new Masked Singer costumes?

So far, the show has unveiled six new costumes, with Banana announced first, followed by Robot, Miss Monster (who resembles Monster from season 1), and Mouse in a video preview. The Frog and the Llama have been revealed since.

In the promo, Cannon delivers the costumes to their respective mystery celebrities: the Mouse to a woman with a chihuahua at her mansion, the Robot to a masked cowboy, the Banana to a star backstage (perhaps a singer or theater actor?), and Miss Monster to a woman in a hat lounging by the ocean. We’ll have to see if these are actual clues to the celebrities’ identities or a misdirection. In the world of The Masked Singer, it can go either way.

🎭 Let the guessing begin. 🎭 Season 3 of #TheMaskedSinger premieres February 2 after the Super Bowl! pic.twitter.com/ij11pyQrjv — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) December 19, 2019

What clues do we already know about the celebrities under the masks on season 3?

The show has already announced that the Season 3 contestants have amassed a combined 69 Grammy Award nominations, 88 Gold records, 11 Super Bowl appearances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, more than 160 tattoos, and one title in the Guinness Book of World Records.

How will the clues change in season 3?

Over two seasons, the show’s built a dedicated fanbase that’s ready to break down every clue on Twitter or Reddit. It got to a point where some fans were able to remove the “modulation” the show uses to conceal contestants’ voices, showrunner and executive producer Izzie Pick Ibarra revealed to Variety. Thus in season 3, the clues will be much harder.

“For next season, we’ve realized how people work things out faster than other clues, which clues are ones that maybe get too definitive answers, so we’re trying a slightly different approach for how we do our clue packages for next season,” Ibarra said.

Additionally, the contestants won’t be the only ones in masks in season 3. Video packages will also feature a contestant’s family and friends talking about the singer while in disguise, Ibarra added.

Related content: