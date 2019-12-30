What to Watch on Monday: Alexa & Katie kick off their junior year on Netflix

Image zoom

Alexa & Katie

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Premiere

It’s finally junior year for these two BFFs in Netflix’s feel-good family comedy, and with a new school year comes great news: Alexa (Paris Berelc) is finally cancer-free! While she learns to adjust to life after being sick and what that means for her, she and Katie (Isabel May) start to prepare for college applications. As the stress of their futures starts to close in, it threatens to shake their friendship to its core. Thankfully, season 3 introduces a therapist for both Alexa and Katie to help with their mental health, as well as new love interests, new hobbies/extracurricular adventures, but most of all, more of their best friend bond. Get ready to laugh — and shed a few tears — with this easy binge. —Sydney Bucksbaum

