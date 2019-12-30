EW is headed to Schitt's Creek! EW On Set podcast brings listeners inside season 6 of the hit comedy

Schitt's Creek type TV Show Network Pop TV Genre Comedy

Schitt’s Creek is ending after season 6 — so why not spend as much time there as possible before the journey ends!

EW is bringing fans behind the scenes of the final season of Schitt’s Creek with its new podcast EW On Set, launching Jan. 8. Hosted by Shana Naomi Krochmal and Patrick Gomez, episodes of the podcast will be released the morning after each episode of Schitt’s Creek season 6 concludes airing on Pop TV.

Image zoom Steve Wilkie/PopTV

Recorded on location during the filming of season 6 of the CBC/Pop TV hit, the podcast will feature interviews with Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy, Emily Hampshire, Noah Reid, Dustin Milligan, and Sarah Levy.

Listen to the trailer now below, and be sure to subscribe to get new episodes each week:

Krochmal and Gomez co-hosted season 3 of EW’S BINGE, on which they were joined by Dan Levy to recap the first five seasons of Schitt’s Creek. You can also watch all of those interviews, plus more with the cast of Schitt’s Creek, on our YouTube channel.

EW On Set is available wherever you stream or download your podcasts.

Related content: