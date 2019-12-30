Exclusive Last Man Standing sneak peek reveals happy news that turns into a Baxter family fight

Last Man Standing type TV Show

There’s a bun in the oven on Last Man Standing, but not everyone is happy about it.

EW has your exclusive first look at the special hour-long season premiere of Tim Allen‘s Fox comedy, and there’s some good news coming for the Baxter clan. Kristin (Amanda Fuller) starts off season 8 by revealing to the rest of her family that the reason she’s not drinking is not because she had an intervention — she’s pregnant! And while her parents Mike (Allen) and Vanessa (Nancy Travis) are ready to pop champagne and celebrate the happy occasion, not all of the Baxter family members are ready to join in.

While younger sister Eve (Kaitlyn Dever) continues to crack her signature sarcastic jokes, Mandy (Molly McCook) surprises everyone with how negatively she reacts to Kristin’s announcement. Watch the exclusive sneak peek video above to see why the major family milestone turns into a dramatic fight.

Elsewhere in the season 8 premiere, Mike helps Vanessa deal with her empty nest syndrome in the Baxter household and Mike and Chuck’s (Jonathan Adams) plans of opening a classic car renovation service crashes when Joe (guest star Jay Leno) is invited to join in. Plus, Vanessa realizes that Mandy is tricking Kyle (Christoph Sanders) into doing all their married chores.

Last Man Standing season 8 premieres Thursday, Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. on Fox.

