Charlize Theron ready for 'turbulent' new season of The Bachelor

Charlize Theron has always been open about her affection for the ABC reality series The Bachelor, and she’s ready to see Peter Weber give out roses when the new season premieres on Jan. 6. The South African-born actress, whose film Bombshell is currently in theaters, posted a photo of herself in front of an ad for the show teasing fans like her to “expect turbulence.”

“Turbulence I like,” Theron captioned the black and white photo on Sunday featuring Weber, a pilot.

Her post riled up fellow fans in the comments, including Mad Men star January Jones, who commented “Omg!!! I can. Not. Wait.”

And even though there are plenty of people encouraging her to be the next Bachelorette, Theron would rather remain a mere spectator. She spoke to James Corden in 2018 about her obsession with the series, which includes a ritual where she puts her kids to bed by 5:45pm before enjoying some wine and a bath ahead of the show’s airtime.

She told Corden, “I don’t want to be on the show. I wanna just watch.”

