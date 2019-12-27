What to Watch this Weekend: Kevin Hart's Oscars drama, marriage, more in Don't F**k This Up

Image zoom

FRIDAY

Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Docuseries Debut

2019 has been a year for Kevin Hart. He was hired to host the Oscars but dropped out after homophobic tweets written by him resurfaced. And he stayed busy with projects including The Secret Life of Pets 2, and Jumanji: The Next Level (which just opened). And Netflix is chronicling it all (that September car accident that resulted in severe injuries, requiring surgery and lots of rehab, is not included) in a six-part docuseries about his life, Don’t F**k This Up. “Before people judge and go, ‘Kevin Hart’s a dickhead, he’s an asshole,’ I want you to understand, there’s a lot that you don’t know,” Hart says in the trailer for the series. Now he has six episodes to spill it all. —Sydney Bucksbaum

Into the Dark: Midnight Kiss

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

For the latest installment of this holiday-themed anthology, it won’t be a happy new year for everyone in a group of gay friends who are celebrating at a beautiful desert home. They’re all in for more than a ball drop and midnight kiss when relationships get tested and secrets get spilled — and some blood along with it. Augustus Prew (The Morning Show), Scott Evans (Grace and Frankie), Lukas Gage (Euphoria), and more die, er, star. —Gerrad Hall

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

Flirty Dancing

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

Series Debut

Jenna Dewan danced her way into audiences’ hearts in Step Up, and now she’s helping single people find love via dance on this new reality series. Part performance, part blind date, two people will dance a complex, intimate routine with a different potential love interest — but they’ve never rehearsed it together much less met. At the end, they will choose which dance partner they felt a stronger connection with. We can’t wait to see their tangos. —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

