Eniko Parrish is opening up about finding out about her husband Kevin Hart’s cheating.

The mother of one, 35, spoke about discovering Hart’s affair and his alleged extortion at the hands of Hart’s former friend Jonathan Todd Jackson in 2017 in his Netflix documentary series Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up.

Jackson was arrested and charged with extortion, but denied ever extorting Hart. He later pleaded not guilty to the charge, and in September 2019, the charge against Jackson was dropped. In December 2019, charges of attempted concealing and selling stolen property, and one count of unauthorized use of personal identifying information were also dropped. He still faces an additional count of identity theft in the case, however.

“How I found out was a DM. I don’t know who it was,” Parrish said in the series’ episode 3, titled “What Happened in Vegas.” “They sent me an edited video of Kevin and, you know, another woman.”

Parrish continued, “I was pregnant at that time, I was about seven or eight months pregnant. I was having breakfast, I opened my phone and immediately I just lost it. I called him, I’m crying, I’m like pissed. Right then and there, I kept saying, ‘How the f– did you let that happen?’”

“You publicly humiliated me. Your whole everything’s on Instagram, everything’s on social media. It was an ongoing fight all the time. Every single day,” she said. “I kept questioning him, like, ‘If this is what you’re gonna do, I don’t want to be a part of that.’”

“I’m happy that it kind of happened. I get sensitive every time I talk about it,” she explained. “He’s f– up, this was a bad one, this was major. Nine years and I think looking forward, it’ll be better.”

Hart revealed in the episode that “the toughest thing” about the experience “was just telling my wife.”

“That conversation, there is no easy way to have that conversation,” Hart said. “The worst part was just knowing how you made somebody feel. There’s a major effect it could have on the people that you are closest to, who you love the most. When I got to see that first-hand with Eniko when I got to see the effect my reckless behavior had … It was crushing, that tore me up. That really tore me up.”

He continued, “That’s probably the lowest moment of my life because I know what I was responsible for. When it happened it came at such a f–ed up time. We were in the middle of the tour … and home wasn’t home. Home was cold. In that moment, you gotta have something to lean on, something to help you stand up straight.”

Parrish gave insight into why she stayed in the relationship saying she “kept worrying about” the couple’s then-unborn son, Kenzo.

“I have to maintain a level head, I think that’s the only thing that really got me through,” she said. “I wasn’t ready at the time to just give up on my family. I wanted Kenzo to be able to know his dad and grow up, so it was a lot.”

She continued, wiping away tears, “It was a lot for me, but we’ve been through it, we’ve gone through it, we passed it and he’s a better man now because of it.”

“I believe in second chances. I’m all about forgiveness, and you only get two times. Three strikes you’re out, you’re out of here,” Parrish said. “So, as long as he behaves, we’re good.”

In a headline-making Instagram post in October 2017, Hart told fans about an alleged extortion attempt that included a “sexually provocative” video of him with another woman. Hart apologized to his then-8-months pregnant wife as he emotionally revealed that someone was using the tapes and images to allegedly extort money from him.

The couple welcomed Kenzo a month later in November 2017.

In September 2018, Hart told PEOPLE he and Parrish worked hard to save their marriage after the scandal.

“The friendship that I have with my wife is insane,” he said at the time. “Yes, that’s my wife, we’re lovers, it’s a relationship, it’s marriage … but the friendship we have is like no other.”

He admitted their “marriage has been put to the test.”

“It’s the most difficult test ever,” Hart said. “And, you know, sometimes those tests come from stupidity. But it’s how you handle it, and how you decide to move forward from it.”

For Parrish’s part, she chose full-fledged forgiveness. “I applaud my wife for just displaying a high level of strength that I can’t even explain,” Hart said. “I applaud her for being my backbone, my support system, and more importantly, taking my life to the next level.”

Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up is now streaming on Netflix.

