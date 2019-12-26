You can shop some of the biggest TV deals of the year during these after-Christmas sales
TV sales are one of the few reasons to remain merry the day after Christmas. Sure, you're done opening all your gifts from other people — but now is a great time to score smart TVs and upgrade your home entertainment stations as a gift from you to you. Whether you have gift cards you need to put to use or have been anxiously awaiting this post-holiday period of electronics discounts, we've rounded up the best TV sales happening right now.
You can get several of Amazon's best-selling TVs with tens of thousands of favorable reviews for hundreds (in some cases thousands) off, like the Samsung Flat QLED 4K Q60 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, with markdowns up to 47 percent on most sizes from 43-inch to 82-inch screens.
Buy it! Samsung Flat 55-Inch QLED 4K Q60 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $697.99 (orig. $1,197.99); amazon.com
In some deals, you'll get extra services bundled in for free, like 12 months of Disney+ when you buy a 55-inch or 65-inch LG B9 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV.
Walmart also has a slew of TV sales and special buys, like the Sceptre 65-inch Class 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV marked down from $899.99 to just $349.99 and the Samsung 65-inch Class 4K UHD LED Smart TV with HDR on sale for $477.99 from $797.99.
Buy it! Samsung 65-inch Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV with HDR, $477.99 (orig. $797.99); walmart.com
Shop more of the best TV sales from Walmart and Amazon happening after Christmas below.
- Toshiba 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV — Fire TV Edition: $129.99 (orig. $180); amazon.com
- RCA 70-inch Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) LED TV: $479.99 (orig. $799.99); walmart.com
- Sceptre 32-inch Class HD (720P) LED TV: $79.99 (orig. $149.99); walmart.com
- TCL 49-inch 1080p Smart Roku LED TV: $249.99 (orig. $645.80); amazon.com
- TCL 75-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV: $799.99 (orig. $1,299.99); amazon.com
- JVC 49-inch Class FHD (1080p) Roku Smart LED TV: $219.99 (orig. $349.99); walmart.com
