What to Watch on Tuesday: John Mulaney and his Sack Lunch Bunch on Netflix

Image zoom

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Everyone’s favorite comedian who might be secretly sponsoring Men’s Warehouse, John Mulaney, is taking a seat at the kids’ table this Christmas Eve to sing about the anxieties of childhood. Sketches will tackle what to do when your grandpa has a girlfriend and why you can find a white lady crying on the street in New York at any given time. Jake Gyllenhaal, Natasha Lyonne, David Byrne, and Richard Kind make cameos, and there’s a jazz song about algebra. “It’s talk about existential dread that parents and children could watch together,” Mulaney tells EW. “It sounds like a joke tagline, but that kind of was the operating principle.” And if the holidays aren’t a perfect time for those discussions, we don’t know what is. —Omar Sanchez

Related content:

What ELSE to Watch

7 p.m.

Baby in a Manger — UPtv

Streaming

Lost in Space (season premiere) — Netflix

Dark Matter (documentary premiere) — Digital platforms

*times are ET and subject to change