What to Watch on Monday: HBO's His Dark Materials completes its first season journey

His Dark Materials

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO

Season Finale

With his Dark Materials trilogy, author Philip Pullman never underestimated children — that is, his child characters. He felt they were more intellectually and emotionally capable to handle what the world threw at them. His Dark Materials, the TV adaption of that trilogy, is the same. In the series finale, Lyra (Dafne Keen) completed her journey North only to find the man she thought was her imprisoned uncle was something else entirely. And now, with the corrupt bear king of Svalbard slain, her worst nightmare is heading her way with armed forces. Book readers know what’s coming and they won’t be disappointed. Like previous episodes, the series fairly adapts the milestones of the book, while turning the camera to show what else is happening in the background. The results now pave the way for a, shall we say Subtle, season 2. —Nick Romano

