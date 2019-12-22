SNL announces Kylo Ren himself, Adam Driver, to host first episode of 2020

By Jillian Sederholm December 22, 2019 at 03:21 AM EST
No one will stand in his way.

After ending the year on a high note with the return of Eddie MurphySaturday Night Live already has big plans for the new year. The show announced it will return on Jan. 25 and the first host of 2020 will be Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star Adam Driver along with musical guest Halsey.

This will mark Driver's third time hosting the show. He made his SNL debut in January 2016, fresh off the release of The Force Awakenswhich he spoofed in an instant classic pre-taped sketch featuring Kylo Ren disguising himself as "Matt the Radar Technician" to see what The First Order really thinks of him in an Undercover Boss parody. The actor made a less memorable return in September 2018 to host the season 44 premiere.

Halsey will provide the musical entertainment for Driver's upcoming episode. The singer last filled the role in February when she served double duty as the episode's host and musical guest

January is set to be a big month for Driver, who is a lead actor nominee at the Golden Globes on Jan. 5 and the SAG Awards on Jan. 19 for his role in Marriage Story opposite 6-time SNL host Scarlett Johansson (and costarring Azhy Robertson, the young star of the brilliant 2016 Wells for Boys sketch, as their son).

SNL returns Jan. 25 on NBC.

