SNL announces Kylo Ren himself, Adam Driver, to host first episode of 2020

This will mark Driver's third time hosting the show. He made his SNL debut in January 2016, fresh off the release of The Force Awakens, which he spoofed in an instant classic pre-taped sketch featuring Kylo Ren disguising himself as "Matt the Radar Technician" to see what The First Order really thinks of him in an Undercover Boss parody. The actor made a less memorable return in September 2018 to host the season 44 premiere.