Billie Eilish proves her Justin Bieber fandom in Carpool Karaoke with James Corden
Billie Eilish is still Justin Bieber's No. 1 fan.
In a new Carpool Karaoke segment for James Corden, who returned to his roost on The Late Late Show after a string of guest hosts, the "bad guy" singer recounted the time she met the Biebs at Coachella and totally freaked out. She then rapped the Ludacris verse in "Baby" to really drive it home.
"All Coachella weekend, I was like, 'Don't surprise me with Justin Bieber," she told Corden. "I can't take it. I can't have to do this show and Justin Bieber's going to be there. And so, we go to see Ariana [Grande] and I was just standing there and we were just standing there and I was rocking out 'cause I love Ariana, and I saw… 'cause I know his body language, I know how he stands, I know where he wears his pants." The rest was caught on camera by fans observing this interaction.
Eilish also took out a ukulele to play The Beatles' "I Will" before taking Corden to her childhood home and introducing him to her pet spider. Of course, they also sang along to some of Eilish's hits, including "bad guy," "Ocean Eyes," and "all the good girls go to hell."
Watch the video above.
