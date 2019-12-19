Leslie Jones gets a Game of Thrones-themed trailer for Netflix special Time Machine
The night is dark and full of terrors, but Leslie Jones' Netflix comedy special is hilarious and full of Game of Thrones references.
EW has your exclusive first look at the trailer for the Saturday Night Live alum's first stand-up special, Leslie Jones: Time Machine, and since it was directed by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, it's only appropriate that the promo is Game of Thrones-themed. It's official: Jones is GoT's No. 1 fan. Just check out the trailer above to see how far her love for the HBO show goes.
The official synopsis for her comedy special reads: "Comedian, actress, and Emmy Award-nominated SNL alum Leslie Jones is all about having fun. Through the years that fun has encompassed wild times, crazy experiences, celebrity encounters, and a few awkward mishaps. Now older, and enlightened, the comedian imparts her hilarious wisdom on all ages. Strap in, because you're headed on a wild, side-splitting ride from young adulthood to the present with Leslie Jones."
First announced back in August, Time Machine marks Jones' first big project since exiting SNL ahead of the current season 45. She also recently voiced a role in The Angry Birds Movie 2 and landed a hosting gig on the upcoming Supermarket Sweep reboot, and she's filming a role in the Coming to America sequel, Coming 2 America.
Leslie Jones: Time Machine hits Netflix Jan. 14.
