What to Watch on Tuesday: The Voice crowns its season 17 winner

The Voice

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on NBC

Season Finale

After performing a cover, an original song, and a duet with their respective coaches Monday night, it all comes down to this — Ricky Duran (Team Blake), Jake Hoot (Team Kelly), Katie Kadan (Team Legend), or Rose Short (Team Gwen) will be named the winner of The Voice season 17. And in the process, one of the coaches will earn some bragging rights — while it would be Blake Shelton‘s seventh win and Kelly Clarkson‘s third, John Legend could claim back-to-back victories, or Gwen Stefani could walk away with her first. And you never forget that one. —Gerrad Hall

Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

As a self-proclaimed outsider who was raised in Singapore and studied in Australia, Ronny Chieng has fresh perspectives on time-honored American traditions, like buying everything in sight and then complaining that it sucks (in our defense, AT&T really is the worst).

In his passionate, bordering aggressive delivery, Chieng does bits on everything from the New York City subway to anti-vaxxers, but one of his funniest is the riff on Asian doctors — tackling stereotypes is always tricky, but he manages it with aplomb and nuance. After the hour is up, even if you don’t agree with every one of Chieng’s hot takes, you just might reevaluate some of your beliefs. —Rachel Yang

