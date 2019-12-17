The View hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain address on-camera tension: 'We fight like we're family'

The View type TV Show Network ABC Genre Talk Show

Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain took time on Tuesday’s The View to address their heated political argument from Monday’s episode.

“Things get heated on this show,” Goldberg explains at the top of the episode. “If you watch this show, you know this has happened over the years. We’re really passionate. This is our jobs. We come in, we talk to each other, sometimes we’re not as polite as we could be. That’s just the way it is. But you’re going to be dealing with the same thing when you sit around your table with your family and you don’t agree, or somebody says something and goes off the rails. This is part of what we do.”

She continues, “This is not an indication that women can’t sit around and talk. This is not an indication that we don’t know how to deal with each other on camera. This is happening in real-time. Stuff happens on this show in real-time and everybody wherever you sit in all of this, don’t assume that we’re over here with little butcher knives under the table. This is our gig and sometimes it goes off the rails and it does. Everybody just calm down. It’s a TV show.”

Then McCain jumps in to promise that she and Goldberg “get along great.”

“I love you very much. I’ve loved you for a long time,” she says to Goldberg. “You were good friends with my dad. We fight like we’re family. It’s all good. We’re not tearing the set apart. Calm down, all of you, okay? It’s all good… I think it is a lens into what’s happening politically in the country. America’s at very heated levels right now and I don’t love it. But it is representative of what’s going on and it is raw and real. We are all passionate women. I am hyper, hyper-conservative, everybody else at the table is not. Sometimes we’re going to clash heads.”

McCain then addresses the “sexist” nature of how their fight has been covered since yesterday. “I think the media blowing it up, I just don’t think it would happen with men,” she says. “And there were a lot of commentators, Greta Van Susteren in particular, talking about the coverage of us and how sexist the language always is, especially reporting on the fights that happen on this show and I, for one, am over it. Please treat us like men.”

“It’s 20 years of this,” Goldberg adds. “We’re having conversations you can’t have, you’re scared of having or whatever it is. But the bottom line is yeah, it’s going to happen and it’s probably going to happen again.”

During Monday’s episode, co-hosts Sunny Hostin and McCain began fighting about the potential presidential impeachment of Donald Trump, and Goldberg stepped in to try to stop the women from talking over each other. McCain assumed Goldberg’s attempts to stop the yelling meant Goldberg didn’t want to hear her opinion and immediately got upset. “Do you want to hear a conservative perspective on the show, ever?” McCain asked.

“Girl! Please stop talking! ‘Cause you know what? What’s happening…” Goldberg responded before McCain cut in with, “No problem. No problem. I won’t talk for the rest of the show.”

Early Tuesday morning on Twitter, McCain doubled down on her stance.

Good morning – to all the fellow conservative “girls” who won’t be quiet. pic.twitter.com/958DzFDAEp — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 17, 2019

