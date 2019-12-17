The Rise of Skywalker cast play Star Wars-themed Family Feud on Jimmy Kimmel Live

A battle between light and dark, Jedi and Sith waged on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday night. It’s called Family Feud.

The cast of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker assembled on the late-night talk show this week as their film had its world premiere in Los Angeles. In addition to talking about all the things they can’t talk about when it comes to Episode IX, they split into teams to play a Star Wars-themed Force Family Feud, based on a survey of 100 people on Hollywood Boulevard.

On Team Vadersteins were director J.J. Abrams, Daisy Ridley (Rey), Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian), Anthony Daniels (C-3P0), and Naomi Ackie (Jannah). On Team Walkerskys were Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), John Boyega (Finn), Keri Russell (Zorii Bliss), Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico), and someone in a Chewbacca suit.

Let it be known that Russell is the MVP. She may not have gotten all the answers but she dropped enough F-bombs to keep us entertained. Meanwhile, Williams is out here shouting “penis” on national television. Icons, the both of them.

