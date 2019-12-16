Candace follows Joe to Los Angeles in first YOU season 2 trailer

Things didn’t work out with Beck. In YOU‘s first season, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) fell for Beck faster than most people decide what to order at a restaurant, but that doesn’t mean the relationship was simple. Joe did his best to protect her — and by that, we mean that he killed pretty much anyone he thought was going to hurt her. But, in the end, Beck found out the truth about Joe and his cage and she didn’t make it out of the relationship alive.

Now, in YOU‘s second season, Joe is trying to learn from that experience. But as he puts it in the first trailer for season 2, “It’s hard to have a fresh start when the past is on your mind.” Only he’s not just talking about Beck. He’s talking about Candace.

In YOU‘s season 1 finale, Joe discovered that his ex-girlfriend was very much alive, and based on the trailer, it looks like Candace follows Joe to Los Angeles where he’s trying to start over with Love (played by Haunting of Hill House‘s Victoria Pedretti). But if Candace has anything to say bout it, Joe will never get a fresh start.

Watch the trailer in full above.

YOU season 2 hits Netflix on December 26.

