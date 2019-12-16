What to Watch on Monday: The Voice finale begins with final performances

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
The Voice
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC
It’s incredibly rare, but going into the finale, each coach has one remaining singer in the competition, and it could not be closer or more intense. Katie Kadan (Team Legend), Jake Hoot (Team Kelly), Ricky Duran (Team Blake), and Rose Short (Team Gwen) could all easily walk away with the title — actually, can there be a four-way winner?! We need to all hear all four perform one more time, so check back Tuesday for our predictions. —Gerrad Hall
Jimmy Kimmel Live After Darth: A Star Wars Special
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on ABC
It’s Star Wars, nothin’ but Star Wars on this special Jimmy Kimmel Live installment previewing the rabidly awaited, trilogy-closing The Rise of Skywalker. Director J.J. Abrams and half the film’s cast — including central trio Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac, and franchise newcomers Naomi Ackie and Keri Russell — will join Kimmel for a conversation almost certain to include no spoilers… beyond those that have already been revealed, anyway. —Tyler Aquilina
What ELSE to Watch
Check local listings
Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir (with Kristin Chenoweth) — PBS
8 p.m.
Nick Cannon’s Hit Viral Videos: Holidays 2019 — Fox
The Great Christmas Light Fight (season finale) — ABC
Love & Hip Hop: New York (2-episode season premiere) — VH1
The Neighborhood (fall finale) — CBS
8:30 p.m.
Bob (Hearts) Abishola — CBS
9 p.m.
All Rise (fall finale) — CBS
His Dark Materials — HBO
Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2019 — The CW
Good Trouble (2-hour special) — Freeform
10 p.m.
Bull (fall finale) — CBS
Holidays with the Houghs — NBC
A Very Brady Renovation: Holiday Edition — HGTV
Streaming
Could You Survive the Movies? (3 new episodes/season finale) — YouTube
