What to Watch on Monday: The Voice finale begins with final performances

The Voice

Image zoom Trae Patton/NBC

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC

It’s incredibly rare, but going into the finale, each coach has one remaining singer in the competition, and it could not be closer or more intense. Katie Kadan (Team Legend), Jake Hoot (Team Kelly), Ricky Duran (Team Blake), and Rose Short (Team Gwen) could all easily walk away with the title — actually, can there be a four-way winner?! We need to all hear all four perform one more time, so check back Tuesday for our predictions. —Gerrad Hall

Jimmy Kimmel Live After Darth: A Star Wars Special

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on ABC

It’s Star Wars, nothin’ but Star Wars on this special Jimmy Kimmel Live installment previewing the rabidly awaited, trilogy-closing The Rise of Skywalker. Director J.J. Abrams and half the film’s cast — including central trio Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac, and franchise newcomers Naomi Ackie and Keri Russell — will join Kimmel for a conversation almost certain to include no spoilers… beyond those that have already been revealed, anyway. —Tyler Aquilina

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir (with Kristin Chenoweth) — PBS

8 p.m.

Nick Cannon’s Hit Viral Videos: Holidays 2019 — Fox

The Great Christmas Light Fight (season finale) — ABC

Love & Hip Hop: New York (2-episode season premiere) — VH1

The Neighborhood (fall finale) — CBS



8:30 p.m.

Bob (Hearts) Abishola — CBS

9 p.m.

All Rise (fall finale) — CBS

His Dark Materials — HBO

Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2019 — The CW

Good Trouble (2-hour special) — Freeform



10 p.m.

Bull (fall finale) — CBS

Holidays with the Houghs — NBC

A Very Brady Renovation: Holiday Edition — HGTV

Streaming

Could You Survive the Movies? (3 new episodes/season finale) — YouTube

*times are ET and subject to change