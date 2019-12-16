The Bachelor goes retro in new Dating Game-style promo

ABC gives The Bachelor a '70s makeover to celebrate the network's upcoming Live in Front of a Studio Audience special.

By Kristen Baldwin
December 16, 2019 at 01:00 PM EST

ABC is getting into the ’70s spirit ahead of their Dec. 18th special, Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times by giving some of their current shows a retro makeover. Naturally, The Bachelor is a prime candidate for ’70s-ification, and in this exclusive first look at ABC’s new promo, Pilot Pete gets the Dating Game treatment, complete with groovy theme music and grainy footage of his romantic antics.

ABC

“Pilot Pete is taking flight with 30 women,” intones the announcer. “But only one will be his co-pilot!” And it seems like the contestants are taking this air-travel theme to heart, if these wardrobe choices are any indication.

ABC

“If Peter wants to be in the Mile High Club, I will gladly join him,” coos the “lady” on the left. (And yes, I’m sure they had some airline-themed date activity and do not normally wear pilot hats or pin little wings on their dresses.)

Over 10 million viewers watched ABC’s first Live in Front of a Studio Audience special in May. The Dec. 18 broadcast features another all-star cast, including Viola Davis as Good Times‘ Florida Evans, and Andre Braugher as James Evans.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. on ABC

Chris Harrison hosts the romance reality competition series in which a gaggle of women vie for the Bachelor’s heart — and a wedding proposal. Will you accept this rose?
Comments

