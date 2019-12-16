Legends of the Hidden Temple gets a reboot for adults

Image zoom Nickelodeon

Legends of the Hidden Temple type TV Show

The legends are true. Legends of the Hidden Temple is getting rebooted, except this time it’ll be full-grown adults wearing Blue Barracuda and Purple Parrot t-shirts as they compete to form the Shrine of the Silver Monkey.

Announced Monday, the upcoming mobile-first streaming platform Quibi is rebooting the ’90s Nickelodeon kids competition show for a grown-up audience “that’s grown up along with them,” according to a press release.

Elements like the all-knowing Olmec, the Moat Crossing challenge, and the famous Temple Run will return, but “the entire set will be taken out of the studio, into a jungle, and scaled up with tougher challenges and bigger prizes on the line.” So, basically, it’s just all the Survivor challenges without all the other Survivor bits, right? Do the Temple Guards actually attack you now? We’ll find out.

“Bringing back Legends for Quibi is a dream come true,” said Scott A. Stone, one of the original show’s creators and an executive producer on the reboot. “I have been so lucky to be part of this defining millennial show, and now there is a defining millennial platform to go with it. I couldn’t be more excited.” Nickelodeon and Stone & Company Entertainment are also back as producers.

Quibi will soon be casting (presumably millennial) contestants to compete.

The original Legends of the Hidden Temple — from Stone, David G. Stanley, and Stephen R. Brown — aired on Nickelodeon from 1993-1999. The network debuted a movie based on the show from director Joe Menendez in 2016.

Quibi is set to launch April 6, 2020.

Related content: