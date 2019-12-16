Kelly Osbourne tells Nick Cannon about the time she tricked dad Ozzy during Christmas

If you think you’ve gotten up to mischief and mayhem over the holidays, Kelly Osbourne probably has you beat with Christmas memories that seem right out of the Home Alone movies.

In EW’s exclusive preview of Nick Cannon’s Hit Viral Videos – Holidays 2019, host Nick Cannon asks the TV personality about the dumbest thing she’s ever done during the holidays.

She then reveals that one Christmas, she and her brother Jack Osbourne trapped their father, former Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne with fishing gear.

“When my father was subbing in for Santa, me and my brother built a booby trap with fishing wire all over the bedroom,” the reality star and former Masked Singer contestant explains. “We trapped him, and all you heard was everything falling off the shelves, everything smashing, everything breaking.”

Osbourne’s fellow guests — Jeannie Mai and J.B. Smoove — were shocked that she would trap “Ozzy Claus,” as Cannon dubbed the famous rocker. But unsurprisingly, the prank did not end well for the Osbourne siblings.

“Needless to say, we did not get Christmas presents that year,” she says.

Join Cannon and his celebrity guests as they showcase and react to the funniest viral videos, from comical holiday mishaps to adorable pets to mischievous kids. The holiday special will air Monday, Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

