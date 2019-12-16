Exclusive Good Trouble season 2B trailer reveals Callie and Mariana's fight is getting worse

Good Trouble type TV Show Network Freeform Genre Drama

We’ve got some good news and some bad news, Good Trouble fans.

The good news? EW has your exclusive first look at the long-awaited return of season 2 with an all-new trailer. But the bad news is that the season 2B trailer reveals that the tension between Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) from the first half of the season is only growing rockier in the new episodes.

After Callie spent money on a fancy suit while Mariana was covering the majority of their rent, things between the two foster sisters escalated from passive-aggressive comments to each other to Mariana talking bad about Callie behind her back. Eventually, Callie decided to move in with her on-again boyfriend Jamie (Beau Mirchoff), leaving things… well, decidedly not great between her and Mariana. And the new trailer reveals that giving each other “space” isn’t exactly helping them mend their rocky relationship.

Meanwhile, everyone else at the Coterie is still dealing with all the problems left up in the air by the end of the summer finale. Alice (Sherry Cola) struggles with balancing her stand-up career with her love life after that ill-fated kiss with Joey’s (Daisy Egan) nemesis, Davia (Emma Hunton) and Dennis (Josh Pence) still can’t admit their feelings to each other, and Malika (Zuri Adele) faces legal consequences from her BLM protesting. Plus Mariana’s career at Speckulate might be in jeopardy after everything that happened in the first half of season 2.

But just because everyone’s issues have never been more complicated, that doesn’t mean Good Trouble is getting any less sexy. If anything, things are heating up like never before. Check out the trailer above now to see who’s stripping down and hooking up in the back half of the season.

The two-hour Good Trouble holiday special airs Monday, Dec. 16 at 9 p.m., and season 2B premieres Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 10 p.m. on Freeform.

Related content: