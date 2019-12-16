Cosmo the dog from Fuller House dies

Image zoom Netflix

Fuller House is saying goodbye to a loyal companion today with the death of Cosmo the dog. He was four years old, according to his trainer.

“We’re sad to share that the Fullers’ faithful dog Cosmo, who grew up on our set, passed away after complications from surgery,” a tweet by the Netflix read. “There will never be another quite like our boy. We’ll miss him forever.”

We're sad to share that the Fullers' faithful dog Cosmo, who grew up on our set, passed away after complications from surgery. There will never be another quite like our boy. 💛 We'll miss him forever. pic.twitter.com/yVjkJONdQ9 — Fuller House (@fullerhouse) December 16, 2019

Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure also honored Cosmo on Twitter, along with photos of the golden retriever as a puppy and as an adult.

“Our sweet boy Cosmo is now running around in doggie heaven. I imagine he’s playing with Comet right now,” she said, referring to the original Full House family pet. “Cosmo has been in Fuller House since the start and we are heartbroken that he passed away during surgery complications. You’ll be so missed love bug.”

Our sweet boy Cosmo is now running around in doggie heaven. I imagine he’s playing with Comet 😉 right now.

Cosmo has been in Fuller House since the start and we are heartbroken that he passed away during surgery complications. You’ll be so missed love bug ❤️@fullerhouse pic.twitter.com/xzqULFRF8s — Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) December 16, 2019

On the show, Cosmo is the Fuller family’s dog and he’s revealed to be the great-grandson of Comet, who appeared on Full House as the Tanner family’s dog. Comet was portrayed by a dog named Buddy, who died in 1998.

Cosmo’s acting credits aren’t limited to Fuller House — he was a TV pro, having also been on Suits, The Middle, Grey’s Anatomy, and commercials for brands including Skechers and Chewy.com. Some of his favorite activities included chasing bubbles and playing tug-of-war.

On Nov. 15, the official Instagram account for Cosmo wrote, “So grateful to have been part of the Fuller House Journey.”

The first half of Fuller House‘s final season debuted Dec. 6; the second half will premiere sometime in 2020.

