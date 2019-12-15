The L Word: Generation Q finally reveals the answer to that huge cliffhanger from original show

After being left hanging for a decade, The L Word fans can finally rest easy knowing the answer to the nagging question Who killed Jenny Schecter? thanks to the sequel series, The L Word: Generation Q.

The original Showtime series about the lives of a group of lesbian friends in Los Angeles ended on a sour note for some fans. The 2009 finale dedicated a lot of time to the main characters all being questioned by the police about the implied murder of Jenny (Mia Kirshner), who is found dead in her neighbors Bette (Jennifer Beals) and Tina’s (Laurel Holloman) pool during their going away party after having wronged just about all of her closest friends in one way or another. Sure, they all had reason to wish her harm but would any of them actually kill her? Well, fans never found out as the series ended with the mystery remaining entirely unsolved.

Series creator Ilene Chaiken, an executive producer on the new series, revealed some regret over the storyline back in 2017 when EW reunited her and the cast. “I’m not sure that it was the best choice,” Chaiken said. “I loved the stories we told, but to do a murder mystery maybe was off-topic for us. But it was a metaphor. Jenny brought us into this world. Jenny is going to take us out of this world. It never so much mattered to me, and I realized it matters to the fans. When you tell a story, you owe it to the fans, but to me, it was just a way to talk about this journey that we’ve all been on together and where we are now.”

Before Generation Q premiered, Beals, a star of both the original and sequel series, promised fans there would be “complete resolution” to the mystery surrounding Jenny’s death. “I can guarantee there will be resolution for fans on that issue,” Beals told PEOPLE Now. “Complete resolution. It has to be answered.” (You can watch the full clip above.)

The sequel series premiered on Dec. 8 with original characters Bette (Beals), Shane (Katherine Moennig), and Alice (Leisha Hailey) back together in L.A., but no mention of their old friend’s fate or if anyone took the fall for it.

But then in the second episode came some (bitter)sweet relief. Bette, who is now running for mayor of L.A., is in a planning meeting with her campaign staff when she’s asked if there is any dirt the media or opponents could dig up on her. She reveals she once spent the night in jail for civil disobedience, she had cheated on her ex-wife Tina (again), and one final thing.

“A friend of mine died by suicide on my property,” Bette divulges. “She died in my pool.”

“Her name?” she’s asked.

“Jenny Schecter.”

Case finally closed.

The L Word: Generation Q airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on Showtime.

