Michael Chabon's TV series on Ghost Ship warehouse fire canceled following backlash

Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman’s proposed television series about the 2016 Ghost Ship warehouse fire has been canceled, after families of the victims spoke out against the project. The Associated Press first reported the news.

The authors and husband-and-wife writing team said on Saturday that they heard pushback regarding the idea to develop a New York Times Magazine article about the deadly fire in the San Francisco Bay Area for TV. According to the couple, many friends and families of the victims felt it was too soon to relive the tragedy and urged the producers to nix the project, which was in the early stages of development.

“We’ve heard from parents of the victims, from friends and survivors, and from conscientious members of the community, appealing to us to reconsider telling the story of the Ghost Ship,” Waldman tweeted on Saturday. “These appeals have been heartbreaking to hear, and they have changed our minds.”

Chabon shared on Twitter that he and Waldman were attached as producers on the show, which would have been adapted by journalist Elizabeth Weil and based on her own reporting.

In December 2016, a fire broke out in Oakland, Calif., at a former warehouse that was home to an artistic community known as the Ghost Ship. It killed 36 of the 80-100 people attending a concert at the location, making it the deadliest fire in California since the blaze caused by the 1906 San Francisco earthquake. This September, a jury acquitted one of two men believed to be responsible for the fire on involuntary manslaughter charges while the other’s case resulted in a mistrial.

“We believe that there is a conversation to be had about the propriety of telling the story of the Ghost Ship, and about the identity and moral responsibility of those who tell it, but clearly it’s not a conversation that can be conducted without causing further pain to the living victims of this tragedy,” Waldman said in additional tweets.

Waldman ended her statement saying the project has been halted at this time, so she and Chabon can “do our part to leave the families and survivors to their grief and their loss, in the fervent hope that someday they find not just comfort but also a measure of justice.”

Three days prior to this statement, Waldman tweeted that if the series would go forward, it would “present the story with the greatest sensitivity to and compassion for the victims, their families, and our East Bay community.”

According to Chabon, the proposed series would have been under the overall deal the pair signed with CBS Television Studios, which will see Chabon’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Clay coming to Showtime. Chabon is also the showrunner of CBS All Access’ upcoming series Star Trek: Picard, where he will remain until he moves to full-time showrunner of Kavalier and Clay.

