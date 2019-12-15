Hallmark Channel pulls ad featuring kissing lesbian brides

Several commercials featuring two brides kissing at a wedding ceremony were yanked from the Hallmark Channel after a conservative mom’s group reportedly targeted the spots as anything but family-friendly.

A spokesman from the channel told the New York Times that the “public displays of affection” were against Hallmark publicity, but wouldn’t explain why a similar spot featuring a bride and groom was still on the air. The series of ads featuring a variety of couples were bought by Zola, a wedding planning website. They began airing Dec. 2. “The decision not to air overt public displays of affection in our sponsored advertisement, regardless of the participants, is in line with our current policy, which includes not featuring political advertisements, offensive language, R-rated movie content, and many other categories,” the spokesman told the NYT.

One Million Moms took credit on its website for having the ads removed after launching a petition drive against Hallmark. “1MM has personally spoken with Crown Media Family Networks CEO Bill Abbott who confirmed Hallmark Channel has pulled the Zola.com commercial, featuring a same-sex couple, from their network,” according to a post on the site. “He reported the advertisement aired in error, but he was informed about it after hearing from concerned 1MM supporters. Way to go! The call to our office gave us the opportunity to also confirm the Hallmark Channel will continue to be a safe and family friendly network. Praise the Lord!”

The conservative organization claims it started the petition when it began receiving messages about the same-sex couple ads, like this one from an apparent member: “Please Hallmark … we are fed up with having the gay agenda crammed down our throats! You are one of the few channels we thought we would not have to deal with this issue! Please remove this and any other gay, lesbian, bisexual, or anything else it is called from your channels. … We love you but won’t keep watching with this type of ads.” Another wrote, “Why would you show a lesbian wedding commercial on the Hallmark Channel? Hallmark movies are family friendly, and you ruined it with the commercial.” As of Saturday evening, more than 26,000 people signed the petition. It didn’t take long before One Million Moms became a punchline on Saturday Night Live. During Saturday’s Weekend Update segment, Michael Che told the following joke: “The group One Million Moms is boycotting the Hallmark Channel for airing a commercial featuring a same sex couple getting married and kissing. Listen ladies, relax. If your kid is watching the Hallmark Channel, he already gay as hell.”

Related content: