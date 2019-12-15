'Chelsea Lately' star Chuy Bravo dies at 63

Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Actor and comedian Chuy Bravo (born Jesus Melgoza) has died, his representative confirmed to EW. He was visiting family in Mexico, the cause of death is yet unknown. He was 63.

His talent agent, Jackie Stander says he was “such a sweet, gentle man” and shared that they “were looking for a pilot for him in the new year.”

Entertainment Tonight was first to report the news.

Bravo became a household name after teaming up with comedian Chelsea Handler on her popular E! network series Chelsea Lately where they collaborated from 2007-2014. She lovingly called Bravo, who had dwarfism, her little nugget.

Handler confirmed the news via a special Instagram on Sunday, with a collage of photos of the two.

“I loved this nugget in a big way, and I took great pleasure in how many people loved him as much as I did and do,” Handler wrote. “Chuy Bravo gave us so much laughter and I’ll never forget the sound of his laughter coming from his office into mine.”

She added a long list of special moment between the too, adding, “I love you, Chuy!”

Bravo recently spoke to Radar Online about a sweet birthday Instagram dedication Handler posted to Instagram for him, saying he hadn’t even seen the message because he was in his native Mexico. He also explained the pair hadn’t seen each other since the show ended.

“She is very busy,” Bravo told the outlet. “We have both been busy trying to do our thing that we haven’t seen each other since. But we text, we call each other. She called me last week actually before my birthday.”

He added, “I love her. She is my dearest,” he said. “I would definitely accept a job if she offered it to me.”

Bravo competed on the ABC reality competition series Spalsh in 2013, although only for a brief time. He was forced to withdraw after suffering an injury to his heel during the show’s second week. Aside from his work on television, his credits include roles in 2005’s The Honeymooners, and 2007’s Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End.

In 2012, he spoke to Latina.com about being a prostate cancer survivor and recovering alcoholic.

EW has reached out to representatives for Bravo and Handler.

Story Developing…

