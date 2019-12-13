What to Watch this Weekend: The end is nigh for HBO's Watchmen

Image zoom

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

FRIDAY

Marvel’s Runaways

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

Season Premiere

It’s time for one last ride. The third and final season of Marvel’s Runaways drops all at once this weekend, and executive producer Josh Schwartz warns fans that “this season is the biggest season we’ve done of the show yet.” While the first two seasons took time to evolve the teens into superhero runaways, season 3 “really embraced the fact that our kids are superheroes and that this is a superhero show… We have body-snatching aliens and a coven of witches and dark dimensions, and we’re going for it.” Plus, despite the cancellation of Cloak and Dagger earlier this year, fans can expect to see those characters once more in the highly anticipated crossover episode in the back half of Runaways season 3. —Sydney Bucksbaum

Related content:

Image zoom Karolina Wojtasik/NBC

The Blacklist

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC

The showdown The Blacklist viewers have been waiting for all season is finally here! Now that Liz (Megan Boone) knows the woman posing as her nanny is actually her lethal Russian operative mother, Katarina Rostova (Laila Robins), she is again close to getting real answers. Reddington (James Spader) and Katarina have been on this collision course all season, and Liz is once again caught in the middle. This season’s fall finale is sure to be a doozy! —Alamin Yohannes

Related content:

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Mob Town (movie) — Digital/VOD

The Great War (movie) — Digital/VOD

The Death & Life of John F. Donovan (movie) — Digital/VOD

The Expanse (season premiere) — Amazon Prime Video

The Grand Tour (season premiere) — Amazon Prime Video

The Morning Show — Apple TV+

For All Mankind — Apple TV+

Servant — Apple TV+

Truth Be Told — Apple TV+

Encore! — Disney+

Forky Asks a Question — Disney+

The Imagineering Story (season finale) — Disney+

Marvel’s Hero Project — Disney+

The World According to Jeff Goldblum — Disney+

The Mandalorian — Disney+

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series — Disney+

6 Underground — Netflix

Check local listings

No Passport Required (season premiere) — PBS

8 p.m.

Disney Channel Holiday Party @ Walt Disney World — Disney Channel/DisneyNOW App

American Housewife (fall finale) — ABC

Christmas Stars — Lifetime

The 88th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade — The CW

Hawaii Five-0 — CBS

8:30 p.m.

Fresh Off the Boat (fall finale) — ABC

9 p.m.

Mel Brooks Unwrapped — HBO

Magnum P.I. — CBS

My Lottery Dream Home (season premiere) — HGTV

10 p.m.

Ghost Nation (season finale) — Travel

In the Long Run (back-to-back episodes/season finale) — Starz

SATURDAY

Saturday Night Live

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11:30 p.m. on NBC

Dropping by Studio 8H for her sixth time as SNL host, Scarlett Johansson is hoping to make audiences laugh, not cry, as they’ve been doing watching her movie Marriage Story (available to stream on Netflix), for which she landed Golden Globe, Critics Choice, and SAG Award nominations this week. Engaged to co-head writer and Weekend Update anchor Colin Jost, perhaps they’ll give us a preview of their own marriage story, but we’re really hoping she’ll reprise her role as Ivanka Trump, who surely has some thoughts on all this impeachment business. —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

What Else to Watch

6 p.m.

Matchmaker Christmas — Lifetime

8 p.m.

A Christmas Winter Song — Lifetime

Holiday Date — Hallmark

9 p.m.

Christmas in Montana — Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

SUNDAY

Image zoom John P.Filo/CBS

The 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on CBS

Can you tell us how to get, how to get to the Kennedy Center? This year’s slate of honorees includes Sesame Street, the first TV show to receive the accolade, along with Linda Ronstadt, Sally Field, R&B group Earth, Wind & Fire, and conductor Michael Tilson Thomas. The recent death of puppeteer Caroll Spinney, who brought Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch to life for decades, will lend the ceremony a bittersweet touch. But there’s plenty of celebration in store, including tribute performances from Carrie Underwood, John Legend, and of course, Muppets. LL Cool J, a past honoree himself, will host the telecast. —Tyler Aquilina

Related content:

Watchmen

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO

Season Finale

“Nothing ever ends,” goes Doctor Manhattan’s famous line. But the first season of HBO’s Watchmen does indeed end Sunday evening — after only nine episodes at that — and the fate of the supremely powerful Manhattan (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) is hanging in the balance. Titled “See How They Fly,” the finale is super-sized at 67 minutes and satisfyingly ties together the season’s disparate story lines while answering many of the show’s burning questions. At the same time, characters are left well-positioned for a potential second season (it’s not renewed as of now), and there’s even a little bit of a cliffhanger. Showrunner Damon Lindelof, who previously ran ABC’s Lost, once self-deprecatingly joked, “endings, I’m great at them.” But in this case he’s quite literally correct: Watchmen season 1 has a great ending. —James Hibberd

Related content:

What Else to Watch

7 p.m.

Snowbound for Christmas — UPtv

8 p.m.

A Cheerful Christmas — Hallmark

The Christmas Caroler Challenge (two-episode series debut) — The CW

Dublin Murders — Starz

Ray Donovan — Showtime

The Real Housewives of Atlanta — Bravo

Rediscovering Christmas — Lifetime

The Simpsons (fall finale) — Fox

8:30 p.m.

Bless the Harts (fall finale) — Fox

9 p.m.

Bob’s Burgers (fall finale) — Fox

Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday — Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Shameless — Showtime

9:30 p.m.

Family Guy (fall finale) — Fox

10 p.m.

Mr. Robot — USA

The L Word: Generation Q — Showtime

11 p.m.

Good Eats: Holiday Spirit(s) — Food Network

*times are ET and subject to change