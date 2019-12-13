What to Watch this Weekend: The end is nigh for HBO's Watchmen

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
FRIDAY
Marvel’s Runaways
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu
Season Premiere
It’s time for one last ride. The third and final season of Marvel’s Runaways drops all at once this weekend, and executive producer Josh Schwartz warns fans that “this season is the biggest season we’ve done of the show yet.” While the first two seasons took time to evolve the teens into superhero runaways, season 3 “really embraced the fact that our kids are superheroes and that this is a superhero show… We have body-snatching aliens and a coven of witches and dark dimensions, and we’re going for it.” Plus, despite the cancellation of Cloak and Dagger earlier this year, fans can expect to see those characters once more in the highly anticipated crossover episode in the back half of Runaways season 3. —Sydney Bucksbaum
The Blacklist
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC
The showdown The Blacklist viewers have been waiting for all season is finally here! Now that Liz (Megan Boone) knows the woman posing as her nanny is actually her lethal Russian operative mother, Katarina Rostova (Laila Robins), she is again close to getting real answers. Reddington (James Spader) and Katarina have been on this collision course all season, and Liz is once again caught in the middle. This season’s fall finale is sure to be a doozy! —Alamin Yohannes
What Else to Watch
Streaming
Mob Town (movie) — Digital/VOD
The Great War (movie) — Digital/VOD
The Death & Life of John F. Donovan (movie) — Digital/VOD
The Expanse (season premiere) — Amazon Prime Video
The Grand Tour (season premiere) — Amazon Prime Video
The Morning Show — Apple TV+
For All Mankind — Apple TV+
Servant — Apple TV+
Truth Be Told — Apple TV+
Encore! — Disney+
Forky Asks a Question — Disney+
The Imagineering Story (season finale) — Disney+
Marvel’s Hero Project — Disney+
The World According to Jeff Goldblum — Disney+
The Mandalorian — Disney+
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series — Disney+
6 Underground — Netflix
Check local listings
No Passport Required (season premiere) — PBS
8 p.m.
Disney Channel Holiday Party @ Walt Disney World — Disney Channel/DisneyNOW App
American Housewife (fall finale) — ABC
Christmas Stars — Lifetime
The 88th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade — The CW
Hawaii Five-0 — CBS
8:30 p.m.
Fresh Off the Boat (fall finale) — ABC
9 p.m.
Mel Brooks Unwrapped — HBO
Magnum P.I. — CBS
My Lottery Dream Home (season premiere) — HGTV
10 p.m.
Ghost Nation (season finale) — Travel
In the Long Run (back-to-back episodes/season finale) — Starz
SATURDAY
Saturday Night Live
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11:30 p.m. on NBC
Dropping by Studio 8H for her sixth time as SNL host, Scarlett Johansson is hoping to make audiences laugh, not cry, as they’ve been doing watching her movie Marriage Story (available to stream on Netflix), for which she landed Golden Globe, Critics Choice, and SAG Award nominations this week. Engaged to co-head writer and Weekend Update anchor Colin Jost, perhaps they’ll give us a preview of their own marriage story, but we’re really hoping she’ll reprise her role as Ivanka Trump, who surely has some thoughts on all this impeachment business. —Gerrad Hall
What Else to Watch
6 p.m.
Matchmaker Christmas — Lifetime
8 p.m.
A Christmas Winter Song — Lifetime
Holiday Date — Hallmark
9 p.m.
Christmas in Montana — Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
SUNDAY
The 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on CBS
Can you tell us how to get, how to get to the Kennedy Center? This year’s slate of honorees includes Sesame Street, the first TV show to receive the accolade, along with Linda Ronstadt, Sally Field, R&B group Earth, Wind & Fire, and conductor Michael Tilson Thomas. The recent death of puppeteer Caroll Spinney, who brought Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch to life for decades, will lend the ceremony a bittersweet touch. But there’s plenty of celebration in store, including tribute performances from Carrie Underwood, John Legend, and of course, Muppets. LL Cool J, a past honoree himself, will host the telecast. —Tyler Aquilina
Watchmen
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO
Season Finale
“Nothing ever ends,” goes Doctor Manhattan’s famous line. But the first season of HBO’s Watchmen does indeed end Sunday evening — after only nine episodes at that — and the fate of the supremely powerful Manhattan (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) is hanging in the balance. Titled “See How They Fly,” the finale is super-sized at 67 minutes and satisfyingly ties together the season’s disparate story lines while answering many of the show’s burning questions. At the same time, characters are left well-positioned for a potential second season (it’s not renewed as of now), and there’s even a little bit of a cliffhanger. Showrunner Damon Lindelof, who previously ran ABC’s Lost, once self-deprecatingly joked, “endings, I’m great at them.” But in this case he’s quite literally correct: Watchmen season 1 has a great ending. —James Hibberd
What Else to Watch
7 p.m.
Snowbound for Christmas — UPtv
8 p.m.
A Cheerful Christmas — Hallmark
The Christmas Caroler Challenge (two-episode series debut) — The CW
Dublin Murders — Starz
Ray Donovan — Showtime
The Real Housewives of Atlanta — Bravo
Rediscovering Christmas — Lifetime
The Simpsons (fall finale) — Fox
8:30 p.m.
Bless the Harts (fall finale) — Fox
9 p.m.
Bob’s Burgers (fall finale) — Fox
Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday — Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Shameless — Showtime
9:30 p.m.
Family Guy (fall finale) — Fox
10 p.m.
Mr. Robot — USA
The L Word: Generation Q — Showtime
11 p.m.
Good Eats: Holiday Spirit(s) — Food Network
*times are ET and subject to change
