First trailer for The Bold Type season 4 previews Scarlet without Jacqueline

What does Scarlet look like without Jacqueline? And what does Jacqueline look like without Scarlet?

EW has the exclusive trailer for The Bold Type‘s upcoming fourth season, and in it, Jacqueline Carlyle (Melora Hardin) is putting Scarlet Magazine in her rearview mirror (though her relationship with Jane stays intact). Speaking of Jane (Katie Stevens), the trailer sees her struggling with the fact that Ryan kissed somebody else while on his book tour. But will her kissing someone else be the answer to their problems? It’s unclear.

Kat (Aisha Dee), after choosing herself at the end of last season, is seen inviting Adena into her apartment, and then there’s Sutton (Meghann Fahy), who’s trying life as a fashion influencer. Together, they’ll all navigate life at Scarlet sans Jacqueline (which still appears to involve triple-hugs in the fashion closet).

Watch the trailer in full above.

The Bold Type returns for season 4 on Thursday, Jan. 23 on Freeform.

