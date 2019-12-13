Who shot Ghost? The suspects face interrogation in Power final episodes trailer

Power type TV Show Network Starz Genre Crime,

“I did not shoot James St. Patrick.”

The Power midseason finale left viewers asking, “Who shot Ghost?” But in the trailer for the Starz drama’s final five episodes, the seven suspects aren’t cracking under Bianca’s interrogation.

When Power returns in January, we will finally learn if Ghost survived that gunshot — and fall, as well as who amongst Tariq, Paz, Tasha, Saxe, Dre, Tate, and Tommy pulled the trigger.

Talking to EW in November, creator Courtney Kemp stood up to our interrogation and wouldn’t say much about the mystery, but she did tease what to expect in Power‘s final run.

“It is a jigsaw puzzle,” she said. “It’s a new way of telling story for us, and it’s going to push the audience to look at the show in a different way. It’s not the same old Power as you’ve seen it. It will feel different.”

Power returns to Starz on Jan. 5.

