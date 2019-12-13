Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington spark drama in first Little Fires Everywhere footage

Sparks are flying — some more literally than others — between Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington in Hulu’s dramatic adaptation of Little Fires Everwhere.

The streaming network debuted the first footage from the series, revealing Celeste Ng‘s novel brought to life, as well as the premiere date. Wednesday, March 18 will start this story about Elena Richardson (Witherspoon), a by-the-book homemaker from a by-the-book Ohio town, and Mia Warren (Washington), the Richardson family’s new renter who comes in and seemingly pops Elena’s idyllic bubble of suburbia.

“We all have parts that scare us,” Mia says in the teaser, “but we can’t not look at who we are.”

There’s a lot of fire in this brief preview because arson is definitely involved in the book. The story also features drama that arises when a family friend of the Richardsons looks to adopt a Chinese American baby, with Elena and Mia finding themselves on opposite sides of the custody-battle debate.

Joshua Jackson (The Affair) also stars as Bill Richardson. Rosemarie DeWitt (The Last Tycoon) plays Linda McCullough, Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy) plays Joe Ryan, Jade Pettyjohn (The Righteous Gemstones ) plays Lexie Richardson, Jordan Elsass (The Long Road Home) plays Trip Richardson, Gavin Lewis (Prince of Peoria) plays Moody Richardson, Megan Stott (So Shook) plays Izzy Richardson, Lexi Underwood (The Good Doctor) plays Pearl Warren, and international Chinese actress Huang Lu plays Bebe.

Series creator Liz Tigelaar (Casual) serves as showrunner on Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere and executive produces with Witherspoon (through her Hello Sunshine banner) and Washington (through her Simpson Street banner). Lauren Levy Neustadter, Pilar Savone and Lynn Shelton also executive produce.

