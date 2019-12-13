Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

MTV Studios and Quibi have Singled Out the new hosts of their dating show reboot.

Actress Keke Palmer and comedian Joel Kim Booster are pairing up to help singles of all genders and sexual preferences whittle down a pool of diverse singles to one person they want to go on a date with.

The twist to the format in this new iteration of the classic MTV dating show is that the main dater is linked to all their suitors through social media.

“To be able to reimagine this show for my generation and on a new platform is so exciting,” Palmer said in the announcement. “Can’t wait for you guys to see what we have in store!”

The original Singled Out ran for three seasons on MTV from 1995 to 1998. It’s often known as the show that introduced audiences to Jenny McCarthy and Chris Hardwick, who both continue to be TV mainstays on shows like The Masked Singer and Talking Dead. Carmen Electra also served as a co-host on the show when McCarthy stepped away in 1997.

Image zoom MTV

Quibi’s version will start with a 20 episode run of bite-sized episodes on the streaming platform optimized for mobile viewing.

Audiences will be able to watch Singled Out and more when Quibi launches on April 6, 2020.

