Jennifer Beals had a 'huge crush' on her costar Matthew Broderick: 'Look at the estrogen happening'

Jennifer Beals was early to the Matthew Broderick train.

In the latest episode of PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing, Beals admits she had a “huge crush” on Broderick when the two costarred on Showtime’s Faerie Tale Theatre in 1985 — almost a year before the actor’s breakout screen role as Ferris Bueller.

Beals gasps upon seeing the start of the clip, featuring the L Word: Generation Q star as Cinderella and Broderick as Prince Charming. “Oh, look at how sweet we are!” she says. “Gosh, I don’t even remember this moment entirely.”

Faerie Tale Theatre, created and produced by Shelley Duvall, aired 27 one-hour episodes between 1982 and 1987, retelling various beloved stories and fairy tales. The series featured a plethora of boldfaced Hollywood names in front of and behind the camera, including Robin Williams, Susan Sarandon, Carrie Fisher, and even Mick Jagger, and directors Francis Ford Coppola and Tim Burton. (The “Cinderella” episode, incidentally, also features Broderick’s future Ferris Bueller costar Edie McClurg as one of the stepsisters.)

None of that can distract Beals from the onscreen smolder between her and Broderick, though. “Look at all the estrogen,” she says. “Sweet Jesus, look at the estrogen happening.”

