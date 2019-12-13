The Brady Bunch stars dish on making out and first kisses on set

The Brady Bunch stars are spilling the tea.

Fresh off their work renovating the original Brady family home for HGTV’s A Very Brady Renovation, Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Eve Plumb (Jan), Susan Olsen (Cindy), Barry Williams (Greg), Christopher Knight (Peter), and Mike Lookinland (Bobby) sat down on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to reminisce on their work on the beloved show and answer fans’ burning questions.

Things took quite a turn when an audience question involved getting the stars’ thoughts on who to “shag, marry, or kill.” The group at first acted confused, then briefly shocked, before then turning it into a touching moment. Olsen shared that she and Lookinland pretended they got married on set when they were little, with McCormick performing the “ceremony.”

“And there was no shagging, except in the carpet!” Williams joked. Olsen then turned to McCormick and said, “You used to lock me and Mike in the dressing room together and tell us to make out!”

The subject turned to kissing once more during a segment of “shady questions” from Cohen (below). When asked how she would rate her first kiss with Williams on the set of the Hawaii episode, McCormick said “it was good,” but clarified that it wasn’t her first kiss, it was just her first kiss with Williams. When asked to rate the kiss on a scale of 1 to 10, she gave it two thumbs up, and agreed it was a “10.”

They also discussed their relationships with their onscreen parents, Florence Henderson and Robert Reed, and at what point they thought the show jumped the shark. The group also revealed what famous stars were almost cast in the show (Jodie Foster as Cindy?), and whether or not they’d be able to pull a Big Brother and handle living together in the remodeled Brady house for six weeks.

