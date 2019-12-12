What to Watch on Thursday: Join John Legend and Chrissy Teigen for A Legendary Christmas

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
Supernatural
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW
It’s been 10 years in the making, but Adam is finally back! The third Winchester brother is making his big return in the final season’s fall finale, which sees Sam, Dean, and Castiel turn to Adam for help with the fight against God himself. Surely nothing will go wrong… right? —Samantha Highfill
Legacies
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on The CW
It’s Christmastime at the Salvatore School, which means a Krampus is coming to town… and maybe also Santa? But more importantly, it’s fall finale time, which means shocking revelations — including some information about Rafael’s family lineage — and returning faces: Both Sebastian and Clarke are back for what’s sure to be an eventful hour. —SH
A Legendary Christmas With John and Chrissy
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on NBC
Looking to add another holiday special to your annual rotation? A Legendary Christmas With John and Chrissy might be the perfect seasonal treat. The star-studded variety show, which first aired last year, features such jolly segments as “surprise caroling” (with Darren Criss, Jane Lynch, Raphael Saadiq, and Meghan Trainor), a mac-and-cheese cook-off, and a nightmare sequence in which Teigen auditions for The Voice. Of course, there are also plenty of musical performances from Legend, and special guests galore, including Awkwafina, Kim Kardashian, Queer Eye’s Fab Five, and many more. It’s the closest most of us will get to attending a Christmas party with all these people. —Tyler Aquilina
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways (with Justin Timberlake) — NBC
Young Sheldon — CBS
8:30 p.m.
The Unicorn — CBS
9 p.m.
Flip or Flop (season finale) — HGTV
The Great American Baking Show (season premiere/Bread Week) — ABC
Stockholm (movie) — Starz
Mom — CBS
Superstore (fall finale) — NBC
9:30 p.m.
Carol’s Second Act — CBS
Project Runway — Bravo
Perfect Harmony — NBC
Streaming
Most Likely to Succeed (Pamela Littky documentary) — VOD
Cheat (season finale) — Sundance Now
Jack Whitehall: Christmas With My Father — Netflix
Tell Me a Story — CBS All Access
*times are ET and subject to change
