What to Watch on Thursday: Join John Legend and Chrissy Teigen for A Legendary Christmas

Supernatural

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW

It’s been 10 years in the making, but Adam is finally back! The third Winchester brother is making his big return in the final season’s fall finale, which sees Sam, Dean, and Castiel turn to Adam for help with the fight against God himself. Surely nothing will go wrong… right? —Samantha Highfill

Legacies

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on The CW

It’s Christmastime at the Salvatore School, which means a Krampus is coming to town… and maybe also Santa? But more importantly, it’s fall finale time, which means shocking revelations — including some information about Rafael’s family lineage — and returning faces: Both Sebastian and Clarke are back for what’s sure to be an eventful hour. —SH

A Legendary Christmas With John and Chrissy

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on NBC

Looking to add another holiday special to your annual rotation? A Legendary Christmas With John and Chrissy might be the perfect seasonal treat. The star-studded variety show, which first aired last year, features such jolly segments as “surprise caroling” (with Darren Criss, Jane Lynch, Raphael Saadiq, and Meghan Trainor), a mac-and-cheese cook-off, and a nightmare sequence in which Teigen auditions for The Voice. Of course, there are also plenty of musical performances from Legend, and special guests galore, including Awkwafina, Kim Kardashian, Queer Eye’s Fab Five, and many more. It’s the closest most of us will get to attending a Christmas party with all these people. —Tyler Aquilina

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways (with Justin Timberlake) — NBC

Young Sheldon — CBS



8:30 p.m.

The Unicorn — CBS

9 p.m.

Flip or Flop (season finale) — HGTV

The Great American Baking Show (season premiere/Bread Week) — ABC

Stockholm (movie) — Starz

Mom — CBS

Superstore (fall finale) — NBC



9:30 p.m.

Carol’s Second Act — CBS

Project Runway — Bravo

Perfect Harmony — NBC

10 p.m.

Evil — CBS

Streaming

Most Likely to Succeed (Pamela Littky documentary) — VOD

Cheat (season finale) — Sundance Now

Jack Whitehall: Christmas With My Father — Netflix

Tell Me a Story — CBS All Access

*times are ET and subject to change