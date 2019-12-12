Unpack your knives: Top Chef announces all-star lineup for season 17

Top Chef has just served up its season 17 cheftestants.

When the new season, dubbed “All-Stars L.A.,” debuts March 19, it will feature 15 finalists, frontrunners, and fan favorites from seasons past who have all returned to finish what they started and battle it out for the coveted title. Host Padma Lakshmi, head judge Tom Colicchio, and judge Gail Simmons are all returning as well.

The all-stars are:

Eric Adjepong (season 16, Kentucky) Washington, D.C.

Smallz & Raskind/Bravo

Karen Akunowicz (season 13, California) Boston, Mass.

Smallz & Raskind/Bravo

Jennifer Carroll (season 6, Las Vegas; season 8, All-Stars New York; Last Chance Kitchen season 7) Philadelphia, Pa./Washington, D.C.

Smallz & Raskind/Bravo

Stephanie Cmar (season 11, New Orleans) Boston, Mass.

Smallz & Raskind/Bravo

Lisa Fernandes (season 4, Chicago) Brooklyn, N.Y.

Smallz & Raskind/Bravo

Kevin Gillespie (season 6, Las Vegas) Atlanta, Ga.

Smallz & Raskind/Bravo

Gregory Gourdet (season 12, Boston) Portland, Ore.

Smallz & Raskind/Bravo

Jamie Lynch (season 14, Charleston) Charlotte, N.C.

Smallz & Raskind/Bravo

Melissa King (season 12, Boston) San Francisco, Calif.

Smallz & Raskind/Bravo

Brian Malarkey (season 3, Miami) San Diego, Calif.

Smallz & Raskind/Bravo

Nini Nguyen (season 16, Kentucky) New York, N.Y.

Smallz & Raskind/Bravo

Joe Sasto (season 15, Colorado) Los Angeles, Calif.

Smallz & Raskind/Bravo

Angelo Sosa (season 7, Washington, D.C.; season 8, All-Stars New York) San Diego, Calif.

Smallz & Raskind/Bravo

Bryan Voltaggio (season 6, Las Vegas) Frederick, Md.

Smallz & Raskind/Bravo

Lee Anne Wong (season 1, San Francisco; Last Chance Kitchen season 7) Maui, Hawaii

Smallz & Raskind/Bravo

Top Chef is produced by the Emmy-winning Magical Elves, with Casey Kriley, Doneen Arquines, and Tara Siener serving as executive producers.

Season 17 will premiere with a supersized episode Thursday, March 19, from 10 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

