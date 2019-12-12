Unpack your knives: Top Chef announces all-star lineup for season 17

Top Chef has just served up its season 17 cheftestants.
When the new season, dubbed “All-Stars L.A.,” debuts March 19, it will feature 15 finalists, frontrunners, and fan favorites from seasons past who have all returned to finish what they started and battle it out for the coveted title. Host Padma Lakshmi, head judge Tom Colicchio, and judge Gail Simmons are all returning as well.
The all-stars are:
Eric Adjepong (season 16, Kentucky) Washington, D.C.
Karen Akunowicz (season 13, California) Boston, Mass.
Jennifer Carroll (season 6, Las Vegas; season 8, All-Stars New York; Last Chance Kitchen season 7) Philadelphia, Pa./Washington, D.C.
Stephanie Cmar (season 11, New Orleans) Boston, Mass.
Lisa Fernandes (season 4, Chicago) Brooklyn, N.Y.
Kevin Gillespie (season 6, Las Vegas) Atlanta, Ga.
Gregory Gourdet (season 12, Boston) Portland, Ore.
Jamie Lynch (season 14, Charleston) Charlotte, N.C.
Melissa King (season 12, Boston) San Francisco, Calif.
Brian Malarkey (season 3, Miami) San Diego, Calif.
Nini Nguyen (season 16, Kentucky) New York, N.Y.
Joe Sasto (season 15, Colorado) Los Angeles, Calif.
Angelo Sosa (season 7, Washington, D.C.; season 8, All-Stars New York) San Diego, Calif.
Bryan Voltaggio (season 6, Las Vegas) Frederick, Md.
Lee Anne Wong (season 1, San Francisco; Last Chance Kitchen season 7) Maui, Hawaii
Top Chef is produced by the Emmy-winning Magical Elves, with Casey Kriley, Doneen Arquines, and Tara Siener serving as executive producers.
Season 17 will premiere with a supersized episode Thursday, March 19, from 10 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.
