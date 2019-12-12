The Witcher final trailer gives first look at epic battle

The Witcher type TV Show Network Netflix Genre Fantasy

The final trailer for Netflix’s new fantasy series The Witcher is here. The promo offers a glimpse at episodes deep into the first season of the fantasy show, including some epic field battle footage and combat scenes with Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra).

The Witcher is based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels (which also inspired a series of role-playing videogames) and is set in a land called the Continent that was invaded by demons from a parallel dimension, which also gave rise to a breed of monster killers called Witchers. The tale follows Witcher Geralt, sorceress Yennefer, and the young princess Ciri (newcomer Freya Allan), who come together to form an unlikely family of sorts.

“He’s not your average hero,” Cavill said of his character. “He’s a tough person who won’t treat everybody perfectly. He’s very hard on the exterior because that’s what he believes the world is… and all the decisions get him into trouble.”

The first season of The Witcher begins streaming on Netflix on Dec. 20.

Related content: