The Sinner season 3 premiere uncovered in new trailer

The next mystery for Bill Pullman‘s Detective Harry Ambrose will officially kick off this February.

A new trailer for The Sinner season 3, which stars Matt Bomer, showed up on Thursday to dig up the show’s premiere date: 9 p.m. ET on Feb. 6, 2020 on USA Network. With this news comes fresh footage from the season.

Bomer plays Jamie Burns, a man thought to be a model citizen of Dorchester. His character comes into question when a dark past threatens to reveal itself. Jamie gets into a car crash, but Harry’s investigation unravels much, much more.

Jamie, who’s expecting his first child, also has a past with the mysterious Nick Haas (Sharp Objects‘ Chris Messina). This old college friend of Jamie’s makes a surprise appearance in town and seems to have a hold on this family man. “He’s capable of anything,” Jamie warns Harry, but there’s definitely something Jamie isn’t saying.

USA also released a new trailer for Briarpatch, the anthology series starring Rosario Dawson described as “a twisted tale in 10 parts.” The Daredevil actress plays Allegra Dill, who returns to her hometown to uncover her sister’s killer. The cast for this pulpy crime story also includes Alan Cumming, Jay R. Ferguson, Edi Gathegi, Brian Geraghty, and Kim Dickens.

The show will premiere following The Sinner season 3’s bow on Feb. 9 at 10 p.m. ET.

