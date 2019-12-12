The Mandalorian type TV Show Network Disney+ Genre Sci-fi

A new wave of Baby Yoda toys inspired by The Mandalorian have been revealed, including the first talking Baby Yoda doll.

Hasbro has several new toys available for pre-order at major retailers, including Amazon. The star of the show is a 7.5 inch “The Child Talking Plush Toy.”

Now by “talking” the company doesn’t mean Baby Yoda will ask you about your day at work or volunteer his/her mysterious backstory, but rather that the doll makes “character sounds” (hear a couple in the video above).

Image zoom

Buy it! The Child Talking Plush, $24.99 on amazon.com

From the description: “Now you can become his protector with this cuddly plush toy … dressed in the cutest little robe ever seen this side of Mos Eisley. Posable arms let kids pretend the Force is within their reach, while a squeeze of the toy’s soft plush body activates character sounds.”

The plush doll comes with a bone broth bowl and Sorgan frog, of course. The cost: $24.99.

There is also a 6.5-inch figure with several points of articulation ($19.99), and six 2.2-inch posable collectibles ($15.99 for a two-pack) and a 1.12-inch The Black Series The Child figure ($9.99).

Image zoom

Buy it! Star Wars The Bounty Collection The Child Collectible Toys, $15.99 on amazon.com

The toys represent the latest wave in the Baby Yoda retail invasion that’s coming in spring 2020. Because of all the secrecy surrounding the show, the toys were not made in advance of the Disney+ drama’s premiere. But now you can pre-order the above items along with toys made by Funko and others.

Related content: