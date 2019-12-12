The Farewell director Lulu Wang joins Nicole Kidman's Amazon series Expatriates

The anticipation is over.

After The Farewell director Lulu Wang teased a collaboration with Nicole Kidman on Wednesday night, the project has been revealed to be the Amazon original series Expatriates.

Wang has boarded the drama as a writer and executive producer, EW has confirmed. She will also direct several episodes of Expatriates, while Kidman serves as executive producer on the series she first brought to Amazon last year. Based on a 2016 novel of the same title, the series has already received a straight-to-series order from the platform. (The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.)

Set in Hong Kong, Expatriates centers on a group of close-knit ex-pats living in the city. Deadline Hollywood previously reported there may be a “potential role for Kidman to star” in, but that hasn’t been confirmed yet.

“When I first read Janice Lee’s diasporic novel, I was immediately drawn to the rich characters and the global yet intimate exploration of life in modern Hong Kong,” Wang said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to be working with Nicole Kidman and Amazon, whose commitment to bold, nuanced storytelling makes them the perfect partners to translate this atmospheric story to screen.”

“Lulu is a tremendously gifted writer and director. Like so many others, I was deeply moved by her work on The Farewell, and I’m thrilled she’s going to help us bring The Expatriates to life on screen,” Kidman added.

Wang helmed the critically acclaimed drama The Farewell, starring Awkwafina as a young woman who finds out her family kept her grandmother’s cancer diagnosis a secret from the matriarch. Inspired by events in Wang’s own life, the July 12 film went on to earn $19.6 million worldwide — even beating out Avengers: Endgame for the best per-theater average at the time. It scored two Golden Globe nominations, although Wang was shut out of the directors’ category, along with other notable female filmmakers.

Expatriates will be Wang’s first television project. She is also set to direct Children of the New World, a sci-fi movie based on Alexander Weinstein’s collection of short stories.

